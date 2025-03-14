Action plan being readied to counter Centre’s delimitation ‘conspiracy’: CM

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend a meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on delimitation in Chennai on March 22. The DMK delegation invited the CM for all party meeting to fight against the Centre and raise the injustice to be meted out to South India in the delimitation.

The CM said that an action plan is being prepared to counter the Union Government’s conspiracy against the Southern States in the delimitation of the Constituencies. This is not delimitation of constituencies, but an attempt to limit the Southern states and reduce the importance of the South, the Chief Minister said.

In the letter, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin stated that although there are provisions that the delimitation of constituencies should not be carried out until the national census to be conducted after 2026, the Central government brought this process to the fore even before the census.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting with DMK delegation, Revanth Reddy warned that they will not tolerate any attempt to reduce the importance of the southern states. “We (southern states) have served the country a lot. The BJP does not have much representation from the southern states and hence the ruling national party wants to take revenge on these states. We will thwart the conspiracies hatched by the BJP-led central government against the southern states. The Congress already decided in principle to fight against the Central government”.

The CM said he will attend the Chennai meeting with the permission of the Congress party’s high command. They also decided to organise an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation of constituencies in Telangana State as well and instructed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former Minister K Jana Reddy to invite leaders of all parties to the all-party meeting. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP state president will also be invited.

The BJP leader should participate in the meeting and bring the views expressed in the meeting to the attention of the Union Cabinet. Since Union Minister Kishan Reddy hailed from Telangana, he should safeguard the State interests, the CM informed.