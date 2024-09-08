Live
Actress Faria Abdullah inaugurates new extension of Hira Fertility Center in Tolichowki
Tollywood actress Faria Abdullah inaugurated the new extension of Hira Fertility Center in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The center, founded by Dr. Fazalunnisa, offers comprehensive fertility services, including IVF, IUI, holistic fertility care.
Faria Abdullah said that Hira Fertility Center provides a perfect solution for couples struggling with infertility issues. She emphasized the need to create awareness among people about IVF treatment.
Dr. Fazalunnisa,, founder of Hira Fertility Center, said that the center offers advanced infrastructure, experienced professionals, and affordable IVF treatments. She added that their goal is to provide quality fertility services to couples at a lower cost.
The new extension of Hira Fertility Center promises to offer state-of-the-art fertility services to those seeking fertility treatment.