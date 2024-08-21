Actress Sowmya Janu Inaugurates Hand to Hand an Handloom Expo

Live
Tollywood Actress Sowmya Janu formally Inaugurated the 5-day, Hand to Hand an handloom Expo at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road no 12, Banjara Hills, which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala.
Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant” said organizer Jayesh Kumar. The Expo will be on till 24th August 2024, Time 11:00am to 9:00pm
