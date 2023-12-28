Adani ConneX to establish data centre at JNTU-H

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has been selected to establish the largest data centre in Telangana by AdaniConneX Data Centre Private Limited.

JNTU-H Vice-Chancellor, Professor Katta Narasimha Reddy and the Registrar Dr Sangwa Hussain, Rector Dr Govardhan and Rajesh Associate General Manager Data Centre held discussions on establishing the data centre.

AdaniConneX has expressed its willingness to establish the data centre at Rs 5 crore and it will be housed in the new building of alumni.

The JNTU-H VC said there are many advantages of data centres and has agreed to set up the first largest data centre in the State of Telangana in the university.

A data centre allows students to store their data as well as large companies to store their data.

He said that the details of many engineering college students in the State as well as the details of many organisations can be stored here.

Along with students’ project work, there are many benefits of research.

This data company will give full management and training to faculty for five years and then hand over this department to JNTU-H. He said the university will fully support the establishment of this data centre.

Adding, he said first, a similar data centre was set up at IIT, Madras. After that, the one proposed in the JNTU-H was the second one.

Vice-Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy said that this data centre has multiple benefits for students and many big organisations.