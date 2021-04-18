Adhere to norms, stay safe: Telangana Health Director to people

Hyderabad : The new strains of corona virus are fast spreading in the State. In just two weeks, positive cases have been doubled in the State, said State Health Director G Srinivas Rao, warning that the infected count could increase manifold in the next six weeks if people fail to adhere to the safety norms.

The official said that corona crisis in Maharashtra was one of the reasons for the fast spread of virus in the Telangana State and the new strains developed were a cause of big worry.

The government was making all out efforts to improve the medical infrastructure and provide treatment to all infected persons in the government hospitals, he added.

Ruling out lockdown and night curfews, he appealed to the people to strictly follow Covid safety norms in the wake of increasing corona cases in the State.

He said that measures would also be taken to supply adequate medicines in Covid hospitals.