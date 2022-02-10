Adopt Ramanuja's teachings, RSS chief tells Hindus

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindus, who do not lack in any resource, should adopt the message of Sanathana Dharma. "What our tradition taught is eternal. People started talking about equality only after the French Revolution. But, Ramanujacharya had given the message of equality 1000 years ago," he said. The RSS chief was participating in the ongoing Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebrations at Sri Ramanagari on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sivaraj Singh Chouhan, and his wife also participated in the celebrations.

"What is lacking in us is that we have forgotten ourselves. We need to fight the problem to figure out the solutions. There is no enmity among Hindus with others as its core values talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

Reminding the strength of the Sanathana Dharma flourishing for over centuries, he said that the beauty of it lies in different manifestations of various orders, schools of thought and practices.



The heads of different orders still study and experience the knowledge inherited and transmit the same and there is no such tradition that exists anywhere except in the world. "Our motherland is beautiful; we have all kinds of resources and we have the youngest population. The different orders, traditions, practices, philosophies are like different vehicles to reach the same destination. We should realise that there is an Almighty that resides in everyone and everything (Atamavat Sarva Bhutani). This brings the sense of equality to treat each other, despite different languages, culture, we are children of Mother India," he reminded.

He asked people to start forging friends from different orders, practices and ideas. Besides, he also stressed the need for the heads of different traditions, orders and practices to meet once a month to guide society, which would immensely help in giving strength to society.

He asked every household to draw inspiration from Ramanuja's teachings and bring change from their homes. Giving time and support to the social causes and temples. Further, he stressed on people to consider that the wellbeing of Hindus brings well-being for the Rashtra (nation).