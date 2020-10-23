Adopt zero tolerance policy on lake encroachers: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that strict measures should be taken to prevent encroachments on river, its catchment areas and also the adjoining areas of lakes and ponds in Hyderabad.

The Minister who toured several flood-affected areas in the city on Thursday said that if needed the State government should hold a meeting with all political parties and experts, and take tough decisions.

He said in fact, it was "encroachments that have drowned Hyderabad during the recent rains. Today, the brand image of Hyderabad is damaged and we all have a responsibility to protect it. Decisive action must be taken to support people in distress."

Earlier, Kishan Reddy toured Manikeshwar Nagar and Alugadda Bhavi in Tarnaka and Mettuguda divisions of the Secunderabad Assembly constituency. The Minister also toured the colonies in the area to take stock of the situation as the locality has been severely affected due to the torrential rains that lashed the city recently.

Kishan Reddy gave a patient hearing while interacting with the residents, and assured to ensure relief reaches them. During the visit to Ankamma Basti, Shyamalakunta and nearby areas in the Sanathnagar Assembly, the Secunderabad MP has taken stock of the damage caused to the areas due to heavy rains. He urged party workers to assist all households distressed by the floods.

The Union Minister also visited the flood-hit areas in Assembly constituencies areas of Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Amberpet of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies and assured assistance to affected people. In a separate message, the Union Minister appealed to people to celebrate Dasara Navaratri observing covid safety norms.

He said, "We are living in unusual times imposed by covid-19. As we continue to fight this pandemic and save lives of millions, it is important to for all of us to be mindful of the existing covid norms and safety protocols. The annual Bathukamma Utsavalu celebrated in Amberpet is an event that I look forward to every year, to join my constituents in all the festivities that follow." Adding, due to the restrictions on the assembly of persons, social distancing norms, and other hygiene protocols in effect, the celebrations of Bathukamma at Amberpet grounds would not be celebrated this year in the interest of public safety and health, he said.

Extending wishes on the occasion of Bathukamma, he asked people to celebrate the festival at their homes. "All of us get together to have a glorious celebration next Dasara in the midst of great culturally vibrant events and colourful flowers that form the Bathukamma," he wished.