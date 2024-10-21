Adventure sports in TG in for a big boost

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at promoting all adventure sports disciplines throughout the State, the Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS) has collaborated with Sports Village. ACTS founder K. Ranga Rao and co-founder Bajrang Shah joined forces with Sports Village CEO Mohammad Shamsuddin. This partnership had an auspicious beginning when the three, along with ACTS Joint Secretary Arif, met State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at Ravindra Bharathi. The team briefed the Minister on the wide range of activities undertaken by the Club, including kayaking, bungee jumping, water rafting, scuba diving, rock climbing, paragliding, and para jumping, among others.

Krishna Rao praised ACTS for its efforts in motivating young people from Telangana to pursue adventure sports and win accolades for the State. The ACTS team requested the Minister to recognize them as a resource agency for the Tourism Department, allowing them to work together to enhance the club’s activities, including inspiring and mentoring students. They also highlighted that Tourism Ministries often partner with adventure sports clubs to promote tourist spots, especially in locations ideal for various adventure sports activities.

The Minister gave a patient hearing and responded positively to the requests, indicating a willingness to recognize and promote adventure sports in Telangana, which boasts many locations suitable for such activities. He emphasized the importance of promoting eco-adventure tourism in Telangana.

The Tourism Minister also commended ACTS for planning to host a Climbing and Speed Bouldering Championship for the “Sports Climbing” CM’s Cup, scheduled from January 8 to 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, Ranga Rao encouraged young boys and girls, aged 18 to 30 years, to enroll by contacting 78935 98297 on WhatsApp. He explained that the Club would train these young adventurers at popular tourist spots, hilly terrains, waterfalls, and forts across Telangana. Additionally, mountaineering activities in the Himalayas are also part of the ACTS agenda, he added.