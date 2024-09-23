After a brief hiatus, HYDRA razes illegal structures at Kukatpally lake

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) resumed demolition operations in Greater Hyderabad on Sunday after a two-week hiatus, focusing on unauthorised structures in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally. Additionally, HYDRA demolished illegal structures on government land in Kistareddypet and Patelguda under Ameenpur Municipality in Sangareddy District.

The demolition operation began in the early hours of Sunday. Teams razed the illegally constructed structures with the support of heavy police presence to maintain order and prevent disruptions from encroachers. The police were present to ensure that the demolition process proceeded smoothly.

According to HYDRA, the demolitions occurred at Nalla Cheruvu (lake) in Kukatpally, as well as at Kistareddypet and Patelguda on government land. The teams dismantled temporary sheds used for commercial operations within the FTL and buffer zone of Nalla Cheruvu. The Nalla Cheruvu area spans 27 acres, of which 7 acres have been reported as encroached upon.

The teams demolished 16 structures, including commercial sheds and compound walls built in the Survey Numbers 66, 67, 68, and 69 of Kukatpally Village, Balanagar Mandal, excluding residential buildings. HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that encroachers had constructed large sheds along the lake's boundary for extensive commercial activities, including catering businesses that operated full kitchens and housed workers on-site. “HYDRA has reclaimed four acres of land after the demolition in the lake,” he said.

He mentioned that workers associated with these activities were residing on the premises, but those structures have now been removed. “HYDRA will not target buildings occupied for residential purposes,” Ranganath added.

Additionally, at Ameenpur Municipality, HYDRA reclaimed a total of four acres of land in Kistareddypet and Patelguda, respectively.

HYDRA officials discovered that villas and apartments had been built on government land, and following the demolition, one acre of land was reclaimed. Ranganath noted that a three-story building used for commercial purposes was demolished in Survey No. 164 of Kistareddypet.

Moreover, in Patelguda, three acres of land were reclaimed by HYDRA after the demolition of 25 structures in Survey Nos. 12/2 and 12/3.

Meanwhile, several residents expressed frustration over the demolition drive. Police restricted access to the area, stopping everyone 500 meters from the demolition site. Residents alleged that authorities did not provide sufficient notice for evacuation and complained that they were not given enough time to collect their belongings.

One resident said, “I have been here for a decade, and they demolished my house without prior notice. My wife is seven months pregnant; where should we go now?” Another resident remarked, “We had no idea the land belonged to the government, and now HYDRA has demolished it. They should have given us time to relocate.” It has also been reported that some structures were linked to BRS leader Thota Chandrasekhar.