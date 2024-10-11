After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon

Hyderabad: After more than six years since the foundation was laid for one of the challenging projects in the city, the Amberpet flyover will be thrown open to traffic soon. According to official sources, stretching 1.625 kms the authorities have overcome massive hurdles, mostly in the form of land acquisition of some 300 properties, after the works actually began in 2021. This key flyover on the arterial road connecting the city's centre with the eastern side of Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Uppal will ease the traffic.

The flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore will be thrown open within a month. “The flyover at chey number is almost in its final stages, and by this month's end, it is most likely thrown open to traffic. Land acquisition remained a major hurdle in this project. There are some minor issues, which are hopefully resolved within the next few days,” informed an official to The Hans India.

The foundation was laid by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the year 2018. But owing to various technical issues and the COVID pandemic, the project’s works could only begin in 2021. Once the works began, the entire traffic on this key arterial road was thrown out of gear. Hundreds of RTC buses plying towards Uppal and beyond places in the combined districts of Nalgonda and Warangal from MGBS had to take an alternate road, covering longer distances within the city. “While the RTC buses from towards Ghatkesar and beyond had to choose a complete roundabout, on the other hand most of the local buses have diverted to new routes. Some took much longer routes, like ORR, for instance, if they were going towards Mehdipatnam,” said P Rammurthy, a native of Hanamkonda.

The total outlay of the project is about Rs 450 crore, of which the land acquisition has cost more than Rs 300 crore. The Union Ministry has sanctioned Rs 76.33 crore in 2018. The officials of R&B and GHMC are leaving no stone unturned to expedite the remaining hurdles before the flyover is thrown open to the public.