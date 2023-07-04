After braving a big blaze, Secunderabad Club opens door

Hyderabad: After enduring the destructive blaze that reduced it to ruins, the iconic Secunderabad Club colonnade, a cherished establishment that is deeply ingrained in the city’s social fabric, has emerged with unwavering resilience and reopened its doors to its members. The club, renowned for its rich history, fell victim to a devastating fire on January 16, 2022, which mercilessly tore through its structure, interior, and treasured artifacts. With the flames believed to have originated from a short circuit, the aftermath left a scene of profound devastation and heartbreak.

However, in a moment filled with palpable excitement and anticipation, the Secunderabad Club colonnade has defied the odds and made a triumphant return. As its doors swing open once again, the air is infused with a renewed sense of vigor and energy, signaling the revival of a beloved institution.

Seeking anonymity, one of the club members said, “The club’s endeavours amounted to mere reconstruction rather than restoration or conservation. The irreversible loss of this cherished heritage fails to capture the essence and historical significance of the once-iconic establishment.”

Prominent heritage conservationist, Anuradha Reddy and also a third-generation member of the Secunderabad club, said, “What did we lose? What do we have today? What survived the horrendous fire were some granite pillars and what emerged from the fire were the original cast iron pillars that withstood the heat and the damage. The cast iron pillars had been cladded over the decades by various other material. Rising like Phoenix emerging from the ashes these pillars emerged and represent the built heritage of the Secunderabad Club colonnade. The granite and the aforementioned metal pillars have reflected the remaining history of this establishment. Everything else is only reconstruction using modern materials.”

The colonnade was a 1999 Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Hyderabad heritage awardee. We have lost irreplaceable antique furniture, silver commemorative objects and for me it is a personal loss as I lost the wonderful armchair that my late father sat in every day, she added.

The magnificent cast iron pillars adorning the club were masterfully crafted by Richardson and Cruddas of Byculla, Bombay, a renowned heavy engineering company established in the 1880s. These pillars stand as a testament to the remarkable craftsmanship of a bygone era, showcasing the rich heritage and attention to detail that went into their creation.