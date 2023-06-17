After severe heat wave, Telangana to receive rains today: IMD

Hyderabad: In a respite to from severe heat wave across State, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) Hyderabad predicted rainfall for for Telangana on Saturday. The weather conditions are expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

However, along with the rainfall, the weather department has also issued a heat wave warning for the State.

Hyderabad is also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers during the evening or night. The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 36-39 degrees Celsius, while the state as a whole may reach up to 44 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the state soared to 45.3 degrees Celsius, with Hyderabad recording 40.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report. Notably, Bhadradri-Kothagudem reported the highest temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, while Peddapalli and Suryapet experienced temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Asifnagar in Hyderabad reached a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.