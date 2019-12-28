Afzalgunj: NGO celebrates Christmas with Osmania General Hospital staff, patients

Afzalgunj: Perhaps, for the first time, Osmania General Hospital organised Christmas celebrations for its staff and patients on Friday, in association with city-based healthcare NGO Helping Hand Foundation. The NGO has been partnering with OGH to provide support services at the hospital to the poor patients.

The Christmas celebrations were organised on Friday, so that hospital nursing staff, most of whom were on leave for Christmas, could attend the programme, said Dr B Nagender, Superintendent, OGH, while appreciating the initiative taken by HHF to spread cheer amongst the patients and the staff.

On the old building premises, a festive atmosphere was created with Christmas tree, cake, sweets and refreshments arranged for the OGH staff, volunteers of HHF and patients.

Later, the volunteers of HHF went around the IP wards and distributed fruits and sweets to patients to spread the cheer of Christmas. Gift were also distributed to children who are admitted in the hospital. "The teachings of Christ tell us to show respect, compassion and love for the poor and sick, " said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.