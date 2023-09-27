Agarwal Samaj, Telangana to organise Agra Rath Yatra

Hyderabad: To commemorate the Agrasen Jayanti, Agarwal Samaj, Telangana to organised Agra Rath (Akhand Jyot) Yatra from October 1 to11. Purushottam Agarwal, the chief coordinator of Jayanti, stated that in the context of the 5147th Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav, a month-long programme has been organised by Agarwal Samaj Telangana.

In that regard, a Rath Yatra has also been arranged.

Rath Yatra Committee Chairman Ishwar Bansal and Vice Chairman Sanjay Gupta, while giving detailed information about the Yatra, said that probably the brothers of all 84 branches located in Telangana (which includes all the district branches) will be able to get the benefit of this Yatra.

This Yatra will start from Agrasen Bhawan, Secunderabad and pass through the offices of all the branches of Telangana and will stop at Classic Gardens.

The main objective of this Yatra is to inspire society to follow the footsteps of Agrasen Maharaj. Apart from this, the community has planned to organise Agra Bharatiya Nari Utsav at Classic Garden on October 12 from 12 noon to 4 pm.