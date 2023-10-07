Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra reached Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 5147th birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, Agarwal Samaj Telangana have taken out Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra ,after traveling to various locations in the city, on Saturday the Chariot reached Agrasen Chowk, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, the place where the statue of Maharaja Agrasen ji was installed.

Members of Agarwal Samaj's Maharaja Agrasen Marg branch and Banjara Central branch worshiped the idols of Maha Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Maharaja Agrasen Ji installed in the chariot. The Rath Yatra was welcomed and the Chairman of this Rath Yatra, Ishwar Lal, was honored by draping scarf.

President of Maharaja Agrasen Marg branch Munna Lal Agarwal, Vice President Tarachand Bansal, Convener of Youth Committee Mukesh Kumar Agarwal, Central Committee members of the branch Mukund Lal Agarwal, Suresh Kumar. Agarwal community-Delhi resident Sheela Agarwal and Banjara Central Vice President Jaideep Aglgarwal, Central Committee member Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Rath Yatra Chairman Ishwar Lal Aggarwal were also present on the occasion.