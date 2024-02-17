Agriculture Minister stresses on providing technology at farmers’ doorsteps

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao expressed his concern that, despite the establishment of universities and colleges for agricultural technology and innovation, true satisfaction can only be achieved when farmers effectively utilise these advancements and experience improved outcomes.

The Minister inaugurated the fourth edition of CII AGRI TECH South 2024 and AGRI VISION 2024 on Friday. He urged the CII to organise similar exhibitions and conferences at various districts, mandals, and Rythu Vedikas, emphasising the importance of reaching out to farmers directly.

He stressed that the progress of the State hinges on the happiness and prosperity of its farmers, underscoring the need for innovations and technologies to directly benefit them. M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, said that the government was paying special attention on agriculture and farmers. He highlighted the initiatives being undertaken, including the establishment of audio-visual facilities at different administrative levels, such as district agriculture offices, mandal offices, and Rythu Vedikas.

On this occasion, the CII Telangana – EY White Paper on Revolutionising Telangana’s Agriculture: A Digital Approach was released at the conference. The White Paper explores how Artificial Intelligence (AI), remote sensing, robotics, and various digital tools can profoundly reshape agriculture in Telangana. The focus is not merely on adopting technology arbitrarily but on utilising its capabilities to establish a sustainable, productive, and resilient agricultural environment.