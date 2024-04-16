Ah! Noisy bikers zoom across Hyd with modified silencers

Hyderabad: The city youth continue to flout traffic norms and indulge in noise pollution by making certain modifications to their motorcycles. They alter bike silencers, especially of Royal Enfield and other high-end bikes to generate high decibel noise, which disturbs the peaceful atmosphere in the city.

It has been observed that a lot of bikers are creating nuisances with silencer modifications. They are riding their motorcycles at high speeds at night and during the day, while creating a fire in the silencer. The residents say they are forced to spend sleepless nights as children, and many elderly people have no option but to get up after being disturbed by the loud noise and firing blast from their bikes.

M Dayanand said, “The noise pollution due to modified silencers is at its peak during the midnight and festive seasons. Even when they wait at traffic signals, they make such a loud noise, which is irritating. We demand the police take action against such bikers for these kinds of modifications on their bikes.”

Javeed Ali, a septuagenarian, said, “Sudden blasts create panic among other commuters on the roads. It can lead to a road mishap. The youth should be discouraged from indulging in such activities. The police present on the road should take prompt action against such offenders,” he added.

According to the police, the bikers create the silencer blast by switching the engine off and on when the motorcycle is at high speed. This way, a firecracker-like sound or firing bullet is generated by the engine.

As per the amendment to Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, fitting pressure horns and modified silencers on bikes causing air and noise pollution is punishable with a fine up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to six months. This penalty applies if a pressure horn or modified silencer produces more than 80 decibels of noise.

However, the city traffic police have failed to take notice of this violation and initiate punitive action against violators. The police take no action against shops that sell aftermarket modified silencers. Several shops in city markets sell aftermarket exhausts for motorcycles. They offer different types of silencers, which make noises that are louder than what the original company silencer would.

On several occasions, the police officials appealed to citizens to report such nuisance-making vehicles by providing their details and the area in which they were spotted.

In March, the Hyderabad police, during a special drive, booked 1,910 cases against the violators and seized 1,000 modified silencers. The police undertook a special drive and got the modified silencers removed from two-wheelers with the help of mechanics,” said S Ranga Rao, Additional DCP Traffic-I (North dist).

Noise pollution is associated with high blood pressure, but the long-term impact may lead to hospitalisation and a rare chance of death. Long-term exposure to road traffic noise increases the risk of death and the risk of cardiovascular disease in the population. As well as damaging the hearing by causing tinnitus or deafness, constant loud noise can damage human health in many ways. The impact extends to physical and psychological health, as well as sleep patterns, behavioural issues, memory, and concentration.