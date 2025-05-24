Ahead of Bakrid, police install check-posts at major junctions

Hyderabad: With just a few days remaining for Bakrid, the police department is making all the arrangements to ensure that no prohibited animal is transported inside the city by setting up check-posts at all the major junctions which connect highways.

The police set up check-posts in all the zones in the city, especially the south zone to avert any possible trouble during the second big festival of Muslims which will be celebrated on June 7.

According to police, the check-posts will be manned round the clock by a team comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the local police, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These check-posts are installed at all three Commissionerate including Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

These posts will monitor animal movements, ensuring they are accompanied by proper veterinary certificates and are fit for slaughter. Any vehicle found violating the rules will be seized and redirected to GHMC-designated goshalas or animal holding points.

“The policemen will keep a vigil 24x7 on highways and connecting roads and will stop all the vehicles coming from nearby villages or districts,” said a police official. According to officials, almost all the police stations in South Zone have come up with check-posts in areas like Santosh Nagar, Kanchanbagh, Chandrayangutta, Peeli Dargah, Barkas, Vattepally, Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, Puranapul, Mangalhat, Bahadurpura and several other locations like Moazamjahi Market, Tolichowki, etc.

All the transport vehicles, particularly with closed tops will be checked and the details including driver’s name, vehicle number and the type of goods will be recorded by the deployed officers. Every vehicle carrying animals will be checked and prohibited animals like cow, calf will be seized. “A case will be booked for carrying the prohibited animals and the animals will be moved to the Municipal Corporation facility,” said a police officer at Mozamjahi Market.

Moreover, GHMC officials assured that sanitisation teams would be dispatched to clear roads, ponds, and open drains.

Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand appealed to the public and Gau Rakshak members not to take the law into their own hands, emphasising that only government officials and law enforcement agencies are authorised to stop or inspect vehicles carrying animals.