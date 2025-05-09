Ahead of monsoon, GHMC to take up survey of dilapidated structures soon

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as part of its monsoon preparedness, has initiated a series of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents during the downpour. As a part of the exercise, GHMC is taking a customary stock of dilapidated structures across the city.

The GHMC has identified and addressed numerous dilapidated buildings within its jurisdiction, focusing on demolition, repairs, and evacuation efforts. In view of the monsoon season, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Thursday has issued orders to take special measures on dilapidated and dangerous buildings and structures within the GHMC limits.

The Commissioner suggested a detailed survey to be conducted for identification of the dilapidated structures, old compound walls, etc., in respective areas and forward the note to Engineering wing for report on Structural Stability. From the Engineering wing, the list of all dilapidated structures shall be finalised in each circle duly verifying with the balance carried from previous year. Karnan said that in case of Government School buildings which are in dilapidated condition, the same shall be brought to the notice of the concerned principal or to the Director of School Education for taking immediate necessary action at their end.

He emphasised the need to issue notices for the identified dilapidated buildings, urging immediate evacuation or sealing of the most hazardous structures. Additionally, he called for the installation of barricades and warning signs around these buildings. If the owners decide to carry out repairs, they must adhere to GHMC standards.

Furthermore, a dedicated initiative should be launched for the demolition of these unsafe buildings. He instructed that all details regarding each building be recorded in a Google spreadsheet, with a report to be submitted to the GHMC headquarters.

All Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners must act swiftly to compile a report. The Executive Engineers, overseen by the GHMC Chief Engineer (Maintenance), are required to assess and report on the stability and integrity of the structures. Additionally, Zonal Commissioners are tasked with overseeing this process in their respective areas and must ensure timely action is taken. The Commissioner has emphasised that any officials who fail to address or delay action on deteriorating buildings and structures will face disciplinary measures in accordance with regulations.

Commissioner Karnan warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any official found negligent or delaying action in violation of safety protocols.

Last year, GHMC identified over 500 dilapidated structures in six circles of the GHMC and has carried out demotion drives, repaired and renovated the structures.