AICC Prez polls: Tharoor is shadow of BJP, says former Union minister

Hyderabad: Demanding senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to withdraw from the contest for the All India Congress Committee president post, former union minister and special invitee of the Congress Working Committee Dr Chinta Mohan on Monday said that radical changes are taking place in the Congress with Rahul Gandhi moving around the country to learn the problems of poor as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Referring to the election to the party president post, Chinta Mohan said that after a long gap of 50 years, a Dalit leader is going to become the president of the Congress party in two weeks since there has been tremendous support for Mallikarjuna Kharge from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Stating that Shashi Tharoor is the shadow of the BJP, Dr Mohan said that he came to Hyderabad yesterday and wall posters appeared in the city seeking vote for him. "It is not proper that a billionaire seeking the post of AICC president," he said.

Dr Mohan said that Kharge is not a controversial person and everyone likes him. Mohan was confident that all the 9,000 votes except one would be cast in favour of Kharge.

Dr Mohan asserted that the Congress would form the government at the Centre in 2024 and the BJP would be constrained to 100 seats. Stating that 40 per cent of the population is starving in the NDA regime, he recalled that it was the Congress party which distributed land to the poor when the PV Narasimha Rao was chief minister in the combined Andhra Pradesh.It is high time the Left parties joined hands with the Congress party to defeat the BJP.