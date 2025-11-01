AIMIM cranks up poll drive in JH; top party netas swing into action

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has ramped up its campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in support of the Congress party candidate V Naveen Yadav, with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin spearheading door-to-door canvassing in areas of the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The MLA, along with the MLCs Mirza Rahmat Ali Baig and Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi, and corporators, are campaigning in the constituency. The AIMIM is focusing on four minority-dominant divisions: Shaikpet, Borbanda, Erragadda, and Rahmath Nagar.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the party will not field a candidate and is extending a tacit support to the Congress party by sitting out the elections. The party chief explained that the by-poll would neither change the state government nor impact its stability, urging voters to make their choice based on development rather than emotion. Asad appeals to the Jubilee Hills public, who supported the BRS for the last 10 years, to elect a young Naveen to see development.

On Friday, in Shaikpet division, following the Friday prayers, MLA Kausar met people and asked them to vote in favour of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. Corporators Rasheduddin Faraz (Shaikpet), who also contested for Jubilee Hills in 2023, distributed pamphlets near Masjid-e-Noor in Gulshan Colony, and Mohammed Naseeruddin (Nanal Nagar) near Masjid-e-Ameena in Paramount Colony asked the voters to vote for the Congress nominee.

Meanwhile, MLC Riyaz Effendi also met devotees near Masjid-e-Syedna Omer Farooq in Rahmath Nagar division, and Rahmat Baig campaigned near Jama Masjid in Erragadda.

According to the MLA Kausar, he, along with Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkata Swamy, TMRIES Chairman Faheem Qureshi, Congress Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, Waqf Board Chairman Azmathullah, AIMIM corporators, and other dignitaries, are holding group meetings. On Thursday, they attended a group meeting at IAS Colony, Shaikpet Division. During the meeting, residents of IAS Colony were urged to extend their support and vote for Congress MLA candidate Naveen Yadav in the elections to ensure the continued development and progress of the Jubilee Hills Constituency. “We have been continuously holding group meetings at the party’s unit level to ensure the cadre remains actively involved in the polls. Each day, two to three group meetings are held,” said an MIM leader. Similarly, group meetings and corner meetings were being conducted with voters in colonies such as Samtha Colony, Sabza Colony, Virat Nagar, Arvind Colony, Surya Nagar, and localities in Erragadda, Borabanda, and Rahmath Nagar areas.

The party chief Asad Owaisi hit the ground with his traditional Paidaldaura (foot march) in the lanes and by-lanes of Erragadda with an appeal: ‘Assalam Walaikum (greetings), I came to seek your support for Congress candidate in the upcoming elections, for the development of Constituency.’

Mohamed Asif Hussain Sohail, a political analyst, said that this time, AIMIM is supporting the Congress candidate by not contesting. While the party has an organisational presence in Shaikpet and earlier in Erragadda, much of the Erragadda cadre dispersed after the Corporator’s passing.

In Shaikpet especially, the educated Muslim voters think beyond just roads and civic issues—they consider the broader impact on Telangana’s social harmony and political direction. “So, even though AIMIM’s support may influence a few pockets in the name of Asaduddin Owaisi, Jubilee Hills voters will ultimately choose character, performance, and credibility over polarisation,” felt Asif Hussain.