AIMIM netas threaten to thwart Musi demolitions

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders on Monday threatened to lie down in front of a bulldozer if authorities attempted to demolish houses as part of the Musi River development works.

The AIMIM corporators staged a protest at the Bahadurpura MRO office against the demolitions along the Musi Riverbed. Corporators Mohammed Saleem, Khaja Mubashiruddin, Abdul Khadar, and Nawazuddin were detained by Bahadurpura police during the protest.

Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen spoke to the media near the Falaknuma police station after securing the release of the four AIMIM corporators detained for protesting against the alleged forced acquisition of houses in Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura. The AIMIM MLA stated that justice must be served for the residents.

“All the AIMIM party MLAs and corporators are with the public. No one should fear. We will be the first to lie down in front of the bulldozer if the government tries to demolish houses without addressing the issues of compensation and alternative housing,” said the MLA.

He mentioned that a delegation of AIMIM MLAs met with Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durushetty and requested that acquisitions be conducted according to the 2003 physical survey of the Musi River. “The collector stated that a drone survey was done and, according to it, the houses were marked for demolition. We want the government to first address the public’s concerns before proceeding with the work,” Mubeen added.