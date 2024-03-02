Air Force plane hovers over Begumpet Airport amid tech glitch

Hyderabad: An Indian Air Force aircraft safely landed without any casualties at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad after hovering above it for over 40 minutes on Friday.

The aircraft, with 12 crew members, including two pilots, attempted to make a landing at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, but its hydraulic wheels failed to open.

The technical fault forced the plane to circle the skies of Hyderabad for about 40 minutes. The pilots of the aircraft alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the air force base station about their situation.

According to the reports, the two pilots who were on board were trying to make an emergency landing, and the plane had been circling in the air since afternoon. The Air Force base station guided the crew on keeping the plane in the air and fixing the technical glitch mid-air.

A malfunction in the opening mechanism of the front hydraulic wheels was noticed by the aircraft's pilot while he was flying 12 individuals onboard with him on the aircraft.

The situation was swiftly identified by the vigilant pilot, who promptly alerted the rest of the crew. With safety as their top priority, the pilot maneuvered the aircraft in the sky for 40 minutes while efforts were made to rectify the technical issue, say officials. The coordinated efforts of the crew, under the guidance of the pilot, ensured that the situation remained under control throughout the delay. After successful troubleshooting, the technical problem was resolved, allowing the aircraft to make a safe landing.

The clearance for takeoff and landings was frozen at Hyderabad Airport. The planes that taxied to the runway were retained on the ground until the IAF plane landed safely.