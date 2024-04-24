Akbar tears Modi’s charge on Muslim family size to shreds

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Prime Minister who equated Muslims in India as infiltrators, ‘ghuspetiya’ and ‘people with many children’ remarks, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi counted the siblings of BJP and RSS leaders. He stated that these leaders have six to seven siblings, who then say Muslims have more children. Akbar affirmed, “We belong to this nation, this nation is ours and will be ours.”

While addressing a public meeting during the Lok Sabha elections campaign, Akbar Owaisi asked people whether it suits the image of the Prime Minister of a country of 140 crore people calling Muslims with such demeaning words. He said,“People who always used to call Owaisi brothers as ‘bhadkau (provoking) bhaijaan’, now what will they call PM Modi as?”

Continuing his speech, Akbar said “Are we (Muslims) infiltrators and people with many children? Do you know how many siblings former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had? Vajpayee and his siblings were seven in number, and Muslims are the people having many children,” he said sarcastically.

Akbar also said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his siblings are seven in number, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and his siblings are also seven. PM Narendra Modi and his siblings are six in number. Ashok Singhal of VHP also has seven siblings, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has four siblings, while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has seven siblings. And PM Modi says, Muslims have many children, he said.

He added, “We are those who have given the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Golconda Fort, Jama Masjid and Charminar to this nation. We have decorated this nation. We are not infiltrators.”He exclaimed,“Ye mulk humara tha, humara hai, humara rahega’ (This nation was ours, is ours and will be ours). The one who will be buried in the nation’s land are Muslims”.

Akbar compared the phenomenal growth rate of China over the past decades, and lamented that India, despite being the most populous nation in the world, is failing to take advantage of the demographic dividend and making use of the tremendous potential of the youth of the country.

Adding further, he said, “We don’t indulge in hatred and communalism. The doors of the Darussalam's headquarters of Majlis are always open for all, including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, and also for those who do not believe in God.”

During his speech, Akbar also mentioned about the importance of voting, and said every single vote matters. He recalled that the Vajpayee government fell by just one vote, leading to a fresh election. “I do not ask you to vote for me, vote for the one who is the best candidate on the polling day on May 13,” he said.

On Tuesday, Akbar raised the questions to the PM referring Muslims as ‘Ghuspetiya’, he told that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Asad Madani, Ibrahim Suleman Seth, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, Farooq Abdullah, and Ali Khan Chowdary, all were member of Parliament. “If they were ghuspetiya, how did they become MPs?” he asked.

“Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Zakir Hussain, Najma Heptulla, BJP’s Sikander Bakth, Mukhtar Abbas Naqwi, Shahnawaz Hussain, and Zafar Alam, are all these ghuspeti,” he pointed out.

“For the last 25 years I have been an MLA, and now won a sixth term, am I also a ghuspeti? This shows the PM wants to divide and rule in the country. And to divide 20 crore Muslims in the name of love jihad, hijab ban, bulldozer and mob lynching,” added Akbar.

Earlier, PM Modi during a campaign rally in Rajasthan on Sunday equated Muslims to infiltrators and insinuated that the opposition party would distribute the nation’s wealth to those who had more children. Modi’s statements have sparked outrage both domestically and internationally, with concerns raised about the potential incitement of violence against Muslims.