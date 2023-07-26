Akula Rajender, Ranga Reddy from Cong likely to join BJP

Hyderabad: In a shock to Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, several party leaders, including former MLA Akula Rajender and ex-MLC M Ranga Reddy, are likely to join the BJP soon.

According to sources, four leaders from the Congress will join the saffron party. Along with the two leaders, the two are former MP Baga Reddy’s son Jaipal Reddy and former Tandur municipal chairman Lakshma Reddy.

Rajender was MLA from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. He along with Ranga Reddy, who is a follower of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy, met BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and State party chief G Kishan Reddy and held discussions on chances in the party. Interestingly, Rajender had represented the constituency, which falls under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha, which seat is held byRevanth Reddy.

Baga Reddy was Zaheerabad MP; his son Jaipal Reddy also wants to contest from the seat. It is learnt he has been given the green signal to prepare for the next Lok Sabha election from Zaheerabad. Similarly, Lakshma Reddy, who is expecting a ticket from Tandur has also been assured the BJP ticket.

Congress leaders said they would join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting the State on July 29.