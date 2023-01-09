Aliya alumni celebrate 150 years of school

Hyderabad: It was an evening of nostalgia and reunion for nearly 250 alumni of Madrasa-i-Aliya, as they reconvened to celebrate 150 years of the school, a pre-independence-era institution, now known as Aliya Government School.

Established in 1872 by the Sixth Nizam Nawab Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, the institution's sesquicentennial celebrations (1872-2022) took place at the 138-year old Nizam Club, another historic institution of the Nizam era.

Zahid Ali Khan, Chief Editor, Siasat Daily, an alumni of the school, released the souvenir in the presence of senior alumni, including noted businessman Abdul Munim, president Nizam Club, and secretary Sultan- ul- Uloom Education Society Zafar Javeed, and others.

The souvenir documents the history, the alumni of Aliya, their recollections and contributions. It contains the alumni directory listing names and phone numbers of over 300 alumni.

When Madrasa-e-Aliya was established for the noble and the aristocratic families, there were 125 schools in the Hyderabad State and 16 in the city. It was the only English medium school those days.

Madrasa-i-Aliya was first housed in the mansion of a British businessman Horace Rumbold in the King Kothi area. It was later moved to a portion of Asad Bagh, the present-day Nizam College. In 1949, the Madrasa-i-Aliya was moved to its present premises.

The school's close proximity to the Nizam College inspired many budding sportspersons to play for Aliya School, then for the Nizam College, and at LB Stadium in the vicinity. From here, many great cricketers were born who went on to play national and international cricket, including three captains, Ghulam Ahmed and Mohammed Azharuddin, who lead India team, and Asif Iqbal Rizvi, who first played for the South Zone and then led the Pak team.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Somasekhar Mulugu announced that an alumni foundation will be set up to help pay back to the institution that served as the launch pad for many of its students to become distinguished achievers. Aliyans pledged to take initiatives to help restore the now-dilapidated premises of Aliya to its former glory.