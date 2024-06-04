  • Menu
All about Vastu: CMO to be shifted to 9th floor in Sectt?
Hyderabad: The Secretariat building is slated to undergo several changes as per the Vastu requirements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.Sources said...

Hyderabad: The Secretariat building is slated to undergo several changes as per the Vastu requirements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Sources said that the main gate of the CM's convoy entry is going to be changed. Henceforth, the entry of the convoy will be from Secretariat West Gate (West) and its exit will be from the East Gate. Senior officials, including IAS and IPS officers are also allowed from the East Gate.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is currently on the sixth floor, as the former CM K Chandrashekar Rao's lucky number was six. Now, Revanth Reddy has decided to shift the CMO to the ninth floor, as his lucky number is nine.

The Secretariat Buildings department is supervising these and other works.

