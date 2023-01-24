All police stations to have women help desks: DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday said all police stations in the State would have women help desks (WHD). He directed officials to have a 24X7 call centre for getting feedback of petitioners on complaints received by the women safety wing.

The DGP held a review meeting on women's safety with Additional DGP Shikha Goel and DIG Sumathi here. He lauded the efforts of the wing in making Telangana safest in safety of women and children. The DGP stressed on the need to strengthen mechanism to immediately control crimes against women and children.

Stating that there were WHDs in 750 police stations in the State, Anjani Kumar said soon similar help desks would come up in all police stations. He suggested that crimes against women can be curbed by bringing the local mechanism on women safety under one tech platform.

Stating that the Bharosa centres were functioning in 12 units, the DGP said soon these centres would be formed in all the units. For taking up counselling of women who were subject to domestic violence, women empowerment centres would be started soon. Because of the supervision of inquiry in cases of sex crimes by the Bharosa centers, allegations were proved in 23 cases in 2022.

The DGP appreciated the SHE teams for controlling eve-teasing in public places. He asked officials to use technology on a big scale to provide solutions to complaints. Officials informed that in 2022 SHE teams received 6,157 complaints and FIRs were registered in 521 cases. The SHE teams organised 13,471 awareness programmes.