All positive RT-PCR samples in Hyderabad to be sequenced to check Omircon

Hyderabad: In the wake of the new variant Omircon spread the central government has decided to conduct whole-genome sequencing of Covid-positive RT-PCR samples from Hyderabad.

In a letter to the Telangana State government, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that one of the key epidemiological indices to be ascertained at this stage is there a presence of Omicron transmission in the community in the larger cities.

According to the official from the NCDC the testing of all RT-PCR samples for the presence of the Omicron has been flagged due to the new variant's dramatic transmission rate. Apart from Hyderabad, the centre has also chosen seven other larger cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.