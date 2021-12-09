All set for MLC polls

Hyderabad: Stage is set for the elections to six Council seats to be elected under the Local Authorities Constituencies (LAC) on Friday as the Election Commission has made all the arrangements for smooth election process in the wake of camp politics going on in the State.

As the TRS had taken measures like sending the party MPTCs, ZPTCs and councillors to special camps in resorts of Bengaluru and Goa for over a week and held mock polling exercises, the party felt that the sailing would be smooth. The only place where it feels to lay special focus is on the Karimnagar LAC seat as former mayor Ravinder Singh is in the fray as an independent and is being supported by BJP and Congress. TRS has fielded L Ramana and T Bhanu Prasad Rao.

According to sources, the ruling party has spent over Rs 1 lakh on each of the public representatives. They have now been brought back to Hyderabad and would be leaving for their respective polling stations on Friday after another round of mock polling early on Friday morning. It may be mentioned here that out of 12 seats under the LAC quota, six were won by TRS unanimously. The elections would be held for six seats from five districts of Karimnagar, Medak, Adilabad, Nalgonda and Khammam.

For the 5,326 voters including 2,329 male and 2,997 female voters in the six seats in five districts, the Election Commission has provided 37 polling stations. Ballot paper would be used for casting the vote. Polls would begin at 8 am and end at 4 pm.

As per the guidelines, the voters should use the violet pen to be issued by the authorities to use their franchise giving their preference.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel held a video conference with the district collectors where the elections are to be held. The CEO asked the authorities not to allow telephones inside polling stations and also follow the Covid protocols.

Two of the voters from Adilabad have utilised the postal ballot facility. After the polling, the ballot boxes would be stored in strong rooms.