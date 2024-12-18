  • Menu
Allu Arjun Fans Under Fire: Telangana Cybercrime Cracks Down on Shocking Online Attacks

Telangana Cybercrime police have filed multiple cases against Allu Arjun's fans for making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Authorities are closely monitoring social media for harmful content.

The Cybercrime police in Telangana have registered at least four cases against fans of actor Allu Arjun for making derogatory comments about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The complaints were filed by Congress party leaders and others.

Police in Hyderabad and other districts are closely monitoring social media for malicious posts targeting the Chief Minister, especially after the actor’s arrest. Cyberabad police teams have been instructed to keep a close watch and track such activities.

Authorities have warned people against posting inappropriate or inflammatory content online. Police are taking action against those spreading harmful content and have directed senior officers to register cases and address the issue.

