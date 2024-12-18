Live
- RG Kar tragedy trial: Recording of statements by 50 witnesses completed
- New expressway links Lhasa with birthplace of Tibetan civilization
- 13 Dead as Ferry Capsizes Near Gateway of India; Over 100 Rescued
- PM Modi to Visit Kuwait for Two Days from December 21, First Indian PM Visit in 43 Years
- Realme 14x with Rainwater Smart Touch Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs 14,999
- Lanka T10 Super League: Jaffna Titans beat Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Qualifier 1, reach final
- Elon Musk Rejects Claims of Starlink Usage in Manipur Amid Growing Scrutiny Over SpaceX Compliance
- Bail Granted to Accused in Lagacharla Case by Nampally Special Court
- Indonesia to launch B40 biodiesel in 2025
- Iran warns Europe against 'misusing' snapback mechanism in nuclear deal
Allu Arjun Fans Under Fire: Telangana Cybercrime Cracks Down on Shocking Online Attacks
Highlights
Telangana Cybercrime police have filed multiple cases against Allu Arjun's fans for making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Authorities are closely monitoring social media for harmful content.
The Cybercrime police in Telangana have registered at least four cases against fans of actor Allu Arjun for making derogatory comments about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The complaints were filed by Congress party leaders and others.
Police in Hyderabad and other districts are closely monitoring social media for malicious posts targeting the Chief Minister, especially after the actor’s arrest. Cyberabad police teams have been instructed to keep a close watch and track such activities.
Authorities have warned people against posting inappropriate or inflammatory content online. Police are taking action against those spreading harmful content and have directed senior officers to register cases and address the issue.
