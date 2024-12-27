Live
Allu Arjun's Regular Bail Petition Postponed to December 30
The Nampally court has postponed the hearing on Allu Arjun's regular bail petition in the Sandhya Theater stampede case to December 30, 2024. Allu Arjun, accused in the incident that led to a woman's death, was granted interim bail earlier by the High Court.
The hearing on actor Allu Arjun's regular bail petition in the Sandhya Theater stampede case has been postponed. The Nampally court has postponed the hearing to December 30, 2024.
The court has ordered the Chikkadapalli police to file a counter in the case. It is known that a stampede took place near the Sandhya Theater during the Pushpa 2 premiere show on December 4, 2024. In this incident, a woman named Revathi died and her son was seriously injured.
Chikkadapalli police have registered a case regarding the stampede incident. Chikkadapalli police have included hero Allu Arjun as A11 accused in this case.
On December 13, the police arrested hero Allu Arjun and produced him in the Nampally court. While the Nampally court has granted 14 days judicial remand to Bunny. Challenging this case, Allu Arjun has approached the High Court.
The High Court has granted interim bail to Allu Arjun for 4 weeks. With this, Bunny was released from jail. The High Court has advised Bunny to apply in the regular Nampally court in this case.
To this extent, Allu Arjun filed a regular bail petition in the Nampally court on Friday (December 27). While the hearing on this petition was held, the police requested PP time to file a counter.
With this, the court adjourned the hearing on Bunny's bail petition to Monday. On the other hand, Bunny appeared virtually at the Nampally court as the 14-day judicial remand imposed by the Nampally court ended today. Allu Arjun's lawyers informed the Nampally court that the High Court had granted interim bail to him in this case.