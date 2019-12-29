Allwyn Colony: Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud, family worship Sammakka Saralamma

Allwyn Colony: Local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud and his family members on Sunday worshipped Sammakka-Saralamma, tribal deities, whose jatara is organised in the Medaram area of erstwhile Warangal district.

He was accompanied by Allwyn Colony division TRS leaders and activists. They offered worship keeping in view their vows. They travelled in four buses and visited the deities. He told The Hans India that it was a matter of pleasure for the party men to worship the deities.