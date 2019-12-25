Allwyn Colony: New TRS division secretary thanks MLA Arekapudi Gandhi

Allwyn Colony: TRS leader Chinnolla Srinivas who has been appointed general secretary of the Allwyn Colony division wing on Tuesday called on Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi and local corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud. He also called on party's youth leader Dodla Ramakrishna Goud and thanked the trio for their support in ensuring in his appointment.

The MLA advised the newly appointed committee members to be accessible to people and to ensure the government's welfare schemes reach the needy people by working at the ground level. Gandhi stated that those who could not find a place in the committee should not feel disappointed, as they would be accommodated in nominated posts. Among those present during the courtesy meetings were TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, the new committee members.