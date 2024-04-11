Amid tight security, city braces up for smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers at Eidgahs across the city. In response to the scorching heat, temporary tents have been erected in Eidgahs and Masjids, including Mir Alam Eidgah, Eidgah Madannapet, Qutub Shahi Eidgah, Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid, and other prominent places of worship across the city.

The Minority Welfare Department and the Telangana State Wakf Board on Wednesday supervised the preparations at Mir Alam Eidgah, Khadeem Eidgah Madannapet, and Bagh-e-Aam Shahi Masjid, Public Gardens, which see scores of Namazis turning up each year on Eid. Over one lakh people are expected to offer the Eid prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah. Waqf Board Chairman Mohd Azmathullah, along with other department officials, inspected the arrangements at Eidgah Mir Alam.

The Water Board made arrangements to keep adequate water for ablution and drinking. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also took up cleaning work at the Eidgahs for the Eid prayers.

Moreover, the Hyderabad police will deploy nearly 1,000 police personnel to uphold security during the Eid prayers. Bomb detection teams have conducted searches, and routine checks will continue until Thursday morning to ensure safety.

Muslims from various neighbouring districts of Hyderabad, such as Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Rangareddy, are known to visit the Eidgah to participate in the congregational prayers.

The oldest Eidgah in the city, known as the ‘Khadeem Eidgah’ or ‘Purani Eidgah’ located in Madannapet, is stated to be approximately 400 years old and was built during the Qutb Shahi dynasty in the 16th century. Over 50,000 people gather to participate in the Eid prayers. Around 15,000 people pray inside the Eidgah premises, while another 35,000 to 40,000 people offer prayers outside on the roads.

The GHMC and the Telangana State Wakf Board sanctioned a special budget for the arrangements. Additionally, INTACH’s Hyderabad chapter has also conferred the Heritage Award in the 2011 Eidgah at Madannapet.

Similarly, arrangements at the Qutb Shahi Tombs, Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank, First Lancer Eidgah, Eidgah Pahadishareef, Eidgah Quthbullapur, Eidgah Narsingi, and other religious places were completed.

Officials from the Electricity Department, Water Department, Police Department, Traffic Police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and other departments were present.

The TSRTC will also arrange for special buses to Eidgah Mir Alam from different areas of the city.