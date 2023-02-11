Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at Shamshabad Airport here late on Friday evening and was welcomed by BJP State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party senior leaders.

Shah has arrived in the city to attend the passing out parade at the National Police Academy on Saturday. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman has also come along with the Shah. State BJP chief, party national vice-president D K Aruna, BJP national executive member Eatala Rajender, state party in-charge Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders also arrived, as the Union Home Minister, to hold a meeting with key senior state party leadership.

The party leaders are to brief the Shah on the current political scenario in the state and steps are taken to strengthen the party, ongoing street corner meetings. It may be noted here that earlier Shah's visit to the state has been postponed twice. The meeting assumes significance following the Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda personally focussing the party strengthening and its activities in Telangana. Besides, the recent rumours of internal differences among the leaders are also likely to figure out in the meeting. It is to mention here that a total of 195 IPS officers have completed their training at the National Police Academy in Sivarampalli, Rangareddy District. Among those who have completed the training are 129 men and 37 women including 29 from Royal Bhutan and Nepal. Amit Shah will hand over trophies to the probationary IPS who have excelled in training.