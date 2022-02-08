Amit Shah to visit 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad today to take part in various programmes that are held in Muchintal in Shamshabad. He will arrive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 4.40 pm from where he will reach Munchintal to visit 216-feet tall statue of Saint Ramanuja Chary and later will have darshan of 108 Divya Desams set up in the ashram.

After participating in all programmes, Amit Shah will leave for Delhi at 8 pm. It is known that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the gigantic statue of Saint Ramanuja Chary on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sahasrabdi celebrations are being held on a grand note at Munchintal. President of India Ramnath Kovind will also visit Munchintal on February 13.