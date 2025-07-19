Anganwadis across state to get nutritional boost with seed kits

Hyderabad: The Anganwadis will now be given seed kits under the program ‘Poshan Vatika’ which contains spinach (palakura), Amaranthus (thotakura), Fenugreek (menthem kura), tomato, Brinjal and ladies finger. The Anganwadis will grow them in the centres and provide nutritious food to the beneficiaries.

According to the officials, this is under the program of ‘Poshan Vatika’ (Nutri Gardens) started by the government of India. These gardens are part of the larger Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission) in India, aiming to improve nutritional outcomes, particularly for children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The official said that the key plank of the goal is to enable the right kind of nourishment are the Poshan Vatikas or Nutri-gardens that are being set up across the country to provide easy and affordable access to fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and herbs. The idea is simple – to provide a fresh and regular supply of locally produced fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants to women and children straight from a nutri-garden at or near an Anganwadi centre.

Officials said that Poshan Vatikas can play an important role in enhancing dietary diversity by providing key micronutrients through local fruits and vegetables. Poshan Vatikas are a good example of convergent action on-ground. By providing access to fresh, locally grown produce, Poshan Vatikas contribute to improved nutrition and reduce reliance on external food sources.

According to a senior official, to begin with, seed kits will be given to 4,500 Anganwadi centres in the state. There are over 35,000 Anganwadi centres in Telangana. These are part of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program and provide various services to women and children. The children in rural areas are often suffering due to malnutrition and the government has already taken steps to overcome this problem.

The government is taking the support of the NGOs in spreading the awareness among the rural masses about nutritious food, the official informed. In the Anganwadi centres where there is no scope for growing the crops in the urban areas like Hyderabad, the mobile Anganwadis services will be started and these mobile Anganwadis will provide nutritious food twice in a week. The state government has already announced the bringing of the ‘Telangana Nutrition Plan’. Telangana is the only state which provides 200 ml of milk, peanuts, millet pattis, egg biryani twice a week, the official added.