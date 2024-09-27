Angry residents foil Musi River survey

Hyderabad: A tension prevailed in the areas along the Musi River on Thursday. Residents of Kothapet, Maruthi Nagar, and Satya Nagar stopped officials from conducting a survey in the Musi River area.

The revenue officials were surveying the river's catchment area; however locals blocked their efforts, declaring they would not vacate their homes under any circumstances. The officials, faced with strong resistance from the residents, eventually withdrew without completing the survey.

During the survey, it was alleged that some residents snatched the survey documents from the officials. Moreover, a heated argument was also held between the officials and the locals of the area. The officials who tried to mark their houses were also attempting to stop their work.

Locals say that they will not vacate their houses under any conditions and said that they have been staying here for the last several decades. They demanded that the government take back its decision.

Moreover, the locals said “Why are only the houses of the poor being demolished except the houses of the rich,” they raised several such questions on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.