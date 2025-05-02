Live
Anitha Gehlot Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Srinagar Colony
Mrs. Classic Winner of Miss and Mrs. Strong & Beautiful 2025, Anitha Gehlot, inaugurated the 6-day National Silk Expo at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony.
Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the expo showcases exquisite handloom cotton and silk wear directly from skilled weavers. Speaking at the event, Gehlot emphasised the importance of such platforms for women seeking authentic, handmade fashion.
Organiser Jayesh Kumar highlighted the expo's mission to support traditional artisans and bypass middlemen. Open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM until May 6, the expo offers rich, handcrafted elegance straight from the source.
