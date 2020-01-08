Trending :
Anna Hazare to unveil Gandhi statue in hyderabad city

Social activist Anna Hazare will be unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mahatma Gandhi College of Education, Kuntloor, Hayatnagar mandal, on...

Hyderabad: Social activist Anna Hazare will be unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mahatma Gandhi College of Education, Kuntloor, Hayatnagar mandal, on January 20. The Gandhi Global Family & Gandhi Gyan Prathistan would be setting up 150 Gandhi statues in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Gandhi Global Family & Gandhi Gyan Prathistan under the leadership of its chairman Dr Gunna Rajender Reddy has been organising various programmes throughout the year commemorating 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi in the two Telugu states.

On October 2 last year, Gandhi Gyan Prathistan organised a massive gathering of students attired as Bala Gandhis in Nalgonda for which Guinness Book of World Records issued a Certificate of Appreciation.

The organisation has been conducting awareness programmes in hundreds of schools about Sustainable Development Goals-2030 with special reference to Gandhian ideology. It has also published books and literature on Gandhian ideology and distributed to students.

