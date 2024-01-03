Annual Ikebana Exhibition on Jan 6

Hyderabad: Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter 250 will conduct its annual exhibition on January 6, 2024 at Marigold Hotel, Begumpet, here.

The Exhibition with the theme "Floral Rendezvous" showcased 30 floral arrangements made by the 25 Ikebana Members of the Hyderabad Chapter by incorporating flowers, foliage and fruits in their Ikebana creations which brings out a close sense of nature’s rendition.

Chief guest for the event was Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS, Principal Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture Department, inaugurated the exhibition and was highly appreciative of the splendid displays.

Speaking about the event, President of Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter, Ho-Kiku A. Vineetha Kumar stated that the Annual Exhibition is conducted every year on the January 6 in fond memory of Late Remani Nambiar, Past President of I.I. Hyderabad Chapter as a tribute to the exceptional services she rendered to the Chapter.

The ardent Ikebana artists diligently practiced the art and are bonded with the floral friends as they truly lived by the Ikebana International motto "Friendship through flowers". Ho-Kiku A Vineetha Kumar, president, Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter #250.