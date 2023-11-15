Another fire mishap rocks Nampally

Hyderabad: Days after horrific fire mishap in Nampally, fire has broken out near the newly constructed Anees ul Ghurba in Nampally, Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. According to the sources, no casualties reported so far in this incident.





Another fire mishap in #Nampally near Anees ul ghurba orphanage. #Hyderabad #Hyderabad Fire Mishap pic.twitter.com/BVe3THzrcu — MOHD ABDUL KAMRAN (@mdabdulkamran) November 15, 2023

Further details are awaited.

It is to mention here that recently, a fire accident took place in Bazarghat killing nine people.

The accident took place in a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad.

The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents of rental apartments.