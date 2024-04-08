Another jolt to BRS as five Boduppal corporators decide to join Congress

Live
Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching near, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has received another jolt as five corporators of Boduppal Municipal Corporation have resigned from the party.
BRS corporators Singireddy Padmareddy, Kotha Chander Goud, Seesa Ventesh Goud, Bukya Suman and Lavanya Shekhar Reddy on Sunday submitted their resignation letters to the party leadership. All of the corporators led by former MLA Malipeddi Sudhir Reddy are going to join Congress soon.
In the meanwhile, the BRS party ffaced another shock in Peerjadiguda Municipal Corporation of Medchal district after the Deputy Mayor Kurra Sivakumar Goud along with 11 corporators and three co-option numbers joined the Congress.
