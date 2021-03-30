Another Masjid offers free healthcare

Shaheen Nagar: In the absence of Basti Dawakhana and UPHCs in Shaheen Nagar on the city outskirts, Masjid Omer Al-Shifa in Saif Colony has turned itself into a health centre providing free services to residents in collaboration with healthcare NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF). This is the third mosque of its kind where free medical services to the poor are being provided in the city.



Last December, the Mosque opened the doors for the flood-hit people in more than 20 slums. It turned out to be a saviour for the residents who were grappling with post flood loss of habitat, income, jobs and health. Given the high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the centre is also providing NCD related counselling and screening for prevention of chronic diseases with the help of a senior clinician, dietician and counsellors. Free of cost screening is being done for eye, kidneys, liver and other health parameters to prevent further complications. "While, HHF is spending Rs 4 lakhs per month to run the centre, the USA's Lean Foundation is sponsoring medicine partially."

"A dental chair and Hijama (cupping therapy) clinics are an integral part of the Masjid Health Center. Most women with gynaecological issues are not only given the treatment but they also undergo Hijama for better outcomes," said Dr Firdaus Fatima, Family physician at the centre. "Ante-natal check-ups are being done for pregnant women who cannot afford hospital visits and cost of investigations and about 50 women are registered in the antenatal care," added Dr Asema Mumtaz.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF said that the centre is catering to about 20 urban slums with a population of about 4 lakhs. It has treated over 35,000 patients free of cost, averaging footfalls of 300-350 patients per day. "With the absence of Basti Dawakhana and UPHC in Shaheen Nagar, our survey has indicated post floods the residents of these slums had adequate access to basic primary care health services. In post floods, many lost their households and even jobs that worsened the socio-economic condition of the people in the area. Floods, poverty, loss of jobs, income had a debilitating impact on the health of many families," he added.

Many patients come to the centre in acute phase with elevated blood pressure and diabetes on a daily basis and are provided immediate treatment by a team of doctors from HHF. The modern health centre at Masjid Omer Al-Shifa run has a large team of doctors, nurses, paramedics in order to cater to the huge demand for health needs in the area. Free ambulance services are provided to complicated cases that cannot be managed at the health centre and patients are referred to Osmania General Hospital in HHF ambulances daily.