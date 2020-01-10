Anti-Corruption Bureau traps tax inspector, aide
Highlights
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday took into custody GHMC Circle 21 Tax Inspector Yadayya and his personal assistant Sai for...
Serilingampally: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday took into custody GHMC Circle 21 Tax Inspector Yadayya and his personal assistant Sai for 'accepting' a bribe of Rs 15,000 for reducing property tax assessment of a complainant.
The complaint approached the ACB after Yadayya had demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe. Both Yadayya and Sai were caught red-handed by the ACB. Later, the ACB officials conducted searches at the circle office. ACB DSP Suryanarayana said both would be arrested and produced in the court.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...