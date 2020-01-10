Anti-Corruption Bureau traps tax inspector, aide

Serilingampally: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday took into custody GHMC Circle 21 Tax Inspector Yadayya and his personal assistant Sai for 'accepting' a bribe of Rs 15,000 for reducing property tax assessment of a complainant.

The complaint approached the ACB after Yadayya had demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe. Both Yadayya and Sai were caught red-handed by the ACB. Later, the ACB officials conducted searches at the circle office. ACB DSP Suryanarayana said both would be arrested and produced in the court.

