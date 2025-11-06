Live
AP BJP leaders intensify campaign for JH candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy
The campaign for Jubilee Hills BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy gained momentum on Wednesday as senior leaders from Andhra Pradesh joined hands to...
The campaign for Jubilee Hills BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy gained momentum on Wednesday as senior leaders from Andhra Pradesh joined hands to rally support across the constituency. Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and AP BJP President PVN Madhav led an extensive door-to-door campaign, distributing pamphlets and urging every household to vote for the BJP.
Addressing street corner meetings, both leaders emphasised that the upcoming election is a vote for development and national integrity. “If you want progress, remember the lotus,” PVN Madhav told residents, referring to the BJP’s symbol. He asserted that the BJP stands firm on national security and cited ‘Operation Sindoor’ as an example of India’s growing strength, claiming it had sent shockwaves through enemy nations.
Union Minister Srinivasa Varma echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the Central government’s direct implementation of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting all sections of society. He said the BJP’s governance model prioritises transparency, efficiency and inclusive growth.
The campaign events also saw the participation of AP BJP Chief Spokesperson Vallur Jayaprakash Narayana and NTR District BJP President Adduri Sri Ram, who interacted with local residents and party workers. The leaders expressed confidence that Jubilee Hills voters would reject false promises and choose a party committed to real change. The BJP’s campaign in Jubilee Hills is intensifying, focusing on grassroots outreach, going door to door to meet voters and highlighting the party’s national achievements.