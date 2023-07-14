Live
- iOS 17 Public Beta Released: 5 New Features, List of Eligible iPhones
- Gold rates in Bangalore today surged check the rates on July 14
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 14, 2023
- Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2023: Unstacking the global poverty
- Vijayawada: 4,400 students selected for admission into 4 IIITs
- YS Jagan extends best wishes to ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch
- Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh will benefit hugely from 4 greenfield expressways, says Nitin Gadkari
- Congress shall move on, shed alliance baggage
- Penukonda: Kia launches one millionth car Seltos
- TS police in the dock for campaign posters; VHP dubs campaign legalised attack
AP, TS ministers in war of words over education system
Hyderabad: Two Ministers from the two Telugu States on Thursday indulged in a war of words. It was over the comments made by Andhra Pradesh Minister...
Hyderabad: Two Ministers from the two Telugu States on Thursday indulged in a war of words. It was over the comments made by Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana belittling the education system in Telangana. The comments by Botsa led to critical response from Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.
The issue arose with Botsa, while releasing IIIT entrance test results, said it was not proper to compare the Education system of AP to that in Telangana. “We have been seeing and hearing about mass cheating and scams every day. There is an unfortunate situation where even transfers of teachers were not happening. We have our own policy and our own thoughts,” said Satyanarayana, adding the entire country was looking to the education system in AP.
Responding to the comments, Goud alleged that since Botsa had passed by copying in examinations, he is indulging in such talk. “Botsa is unable to digest the development in Telangana”. He recalled that Andhra students want to study in Telangana; they have been filing court cases.
“If a question is posed on the capital of AP the situation is such that there will be no answer. Why the Andhra leaders are spitting venom on Telangana. Do we have scams like Volkswagen?” quipped Goud. He said even Botsa’s children might have studied here.
The Excise Minister said the State government arrested the culprits in the TSPSC paper leak case. He warned that any insulting talk against Telangana won’t be tolerated. Goud suggested to the AP Minister to focus on development in his State, adding that the BRS will be looking to expand in AP.