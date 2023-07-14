AP, TS ministers in war of words over education system

Hyderabad: Two Ministers from the two Telugu States on Thursday indulged in a war of words. It was over the comments made by Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana belittling the education system in Telangana. The comments by Botsa led to critical response from Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.

The issue arose with Botsa, while releasing IIIT entrance test results, said it was not proper to compare the Education system of AP to that in Telangana. “We have been seeing and hearing about mass cheating and scams every day. There is an unfortunate situation where even transfers of teachers were not happening. We have our own policy and our own thoughts,” said Satyanarayana, adding the entire country was looking to the education system in AP.

Responding to the comments, Goud alleged that since Botsa had passed by copying in examinations, he is indulging in such talk. “Botsa is unable to digest the development in Telangana”. He recalled that Andhra students want to study in Telangana; they have been filing court cases.

“If a question is posed on the capital of AP the situation is such that there will be no answer. Why the Andhra leaders are spitting venom on Telangana. Do we have scams like Volkswagen?” quipped Goud. He said even Botsa’s children might have studied here.

The Excise Minister said the State government arrested the culprits in the TSPSC paper leak case. He warned that any insulting talk against Telangana won’t be tolerated. Goud suggested to the AP Minister to focus on development in his State, adding that the BRS will be looking to expand in AP.