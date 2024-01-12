AP & TS NCC cadets impress VP with RDC 2024 perfomances

Hyderabad : The Republic Day Camp (RDC) serves as an annual platform where selected NCC cadets nationwide gather to honour India's sovereignty and showcase their talents. The NCC contingent of 128 cadets from NCC Dte Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as part of RDC 2024 in New Delhi, exemplifies discipline, dedication, and their zeal to contribute to nation-building.

Their performances in the Flag Area Competition were well appreciated by the Vice President of India Jagdish Dhankar while briefing him on the ‘India’s exploration in space’ theme by cadet Aakansa Bhosle. AP and TS excelled in cultural competitions including group song, group dance, ballet, and national integration and awareness programmes.

15 girl cadets have been selected to march on the coveted Kartavya path during the Republic Day march past on January 26. A total of 10 cadets have been selected for guard of honour, table drill, and commentary box. These cadets will perform during the Prime Minister rally march past on January 27.