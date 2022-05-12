App to make diagnostics more accessible

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday launched a mobile application to enable citizens to get information about available medical tests and testing centre locations of Telangana diagnostics.

Launching the App, Minister for Health T Harish Rao said the app will be known as the Telangana Diagnostic Mobile App. The users can view, download and track diagnostic reports. They can also view their previous visits and reports.

The trials of the diagnostic mobile app were completed successfully, said an official. Citizens can search for nearby facilities such as nearest facility based on live location, nearest facility based on the non-live location. The app displays facility address, contact details, map directions and the list of services available.

Patients can also call the nearest facility for any query from their current location. The government had launched Telangana diagnostics, a first of its kind initiative, to provide quality diagnostic imaging service free of cost to the people in January 2021. The mobile application is seen as an extension to these services. Explaining the process to identify the nearest facility, the official said that for a given service, which is the nearest available facility based on live location and non-live location can be found out through the app.

Patients can give feedback on the services and can also register their grievances. Patients can raise grievances related to the diagnostics services. The application would maintain the profile of the patients like mobile, uploaded photos, profile name and address. The application would also have customer support contacts and other Government health website links.